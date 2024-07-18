ENERGY RENEWABLES

Cyprus plans solar panels for its army

Cyprus plans solar panels for its army
[Shutterstock]

Cyprus will begin installing solar panels at National Guard camps and other military facilities starting in September, aiming for completion by 2027, according to the island’s Defense Minister Vasilis Palmas.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday in Nicosia, Palmas said the proposal for the collaboration between the Ministry of Defense and the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) has been approved.

The project, costing an estimated 19 million euros that will be fully funded by European grants, includes installing photovoltaic systems in camps and warehouses of the National Guard, i.e. the army of the Republic of Cyprus.

“This initiative is part of the government’s broader policy to promote clean energy, with the Ministry of Defense contributing to this ambitious agenda,” Palmas stated.

The program, which is set to start in September, is part of the “Thaleia” project, with a 2027 deadline, he confirmed.

In response to questions about earthworks by the occupying forces near a guard post in the Kaimakli area, Palmas noted that such incidents in sensitive areas are frequent. Confirming reports, Palmas said the activities took place within the occupied territory.

Cyprus Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ADMIE offers new data on Cyprus link
ENERGY

ADMIE offers new data on Cyprus link

September verdict for Cyprus power link
INTERCONNECTION

September verdict for Cyprus power link

Obstacles to Cyprus’ EU grid connection
ENERGY

Obstacles to Cyprus’ EU grid connection

Greek nod for interconnector with Cyprus
ENERGY

Greek nod for interconnector with Cyprus

Tech giants eye project in Cyprus
ENERGY

Tech giants eye project in Cyprus

Power link to cut costs for Cypriots
ENERGY

Power link to cut costs for Cypriots