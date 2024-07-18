Cyprus plans solar panels for its army

Cyprus will begin installing solar panels at National Guard camps and other military facilities starting in September, aiming for completion by 2027, according to the island’s Defense Minister Vasilis Palmas.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday in Nicosia, Palmas said the proposal for the collaboration between the Ministry of Defense and the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) has been approved.

The project, costing an estimated 19 million euros that will be fully funded by European grants, includes installing photovoltaic systems in camps and warehouses of the National Guard, i.e. the army of the Republic of Cyprus.

“This initiative is part of the government’s broader policy to promote clean energy, with the Ministry of Defense contributing to this ambitious agenda,” Palmas stated.

The program, which is set to start in September, is part of the “Thaleia” project, with a 2027 deadline, he confirmed.

In response to questions about earthworks by the occupying forces near a guard post in the Kaimakli area, Palmas noted that such incidents in sensitive areas are frequent. Confirming reports, Palmas said the activities took place within the occupied territory.