Cyprus to extend EV charging subsidy program

The deadline for applications in Cyprus for the second phase of the “Electrification at 1000” grant program has been extended by two months, now closing on September 30, the Department of Electromechanical Services announced.

The initiative is part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and is aimed at promoting a green economy and sustainable transport. It seeks to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants, with a budget of 2.5 million euros allocated for this phase. Grants cover up to 45% of the cost for purchasing, installing and connecting electric vehicle charging points.

The scheme aligns with the Cypriot Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works’ commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable technologies. It supports the transition to electric vehicles with zero or low CO2 emissions by developing an extensive network of charging points.

Eligible installation sites include public parking areas such as municipal and community lots, private parking spaces at shopping centers, hotels, supermarkets, banks, private hospitals, commercial centers, petrol stations, dedicated charging stations and on-street parking.