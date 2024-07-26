Cyprus lags in power from RES

As high temperatures drive up energy demand in Cyprus, the island remains heavily reliant on oil for electricity production. This dependency places Cyprus at the bottom of the European Union’s decarbonization efforts, in stark contrast to the energy policies and carbon footprints of other European nations.

According to data from electricitymaps.com, Cyprus is the only European country primarily using oil, with a carbon intensity of 758 grams of carbon dioxide per kilowatt-hour at noon on Monday, one of the highest in Europe. Similarly, Poland, a country which mainly uses coal, also appears in the same category.

The app further reports that in Cyprus, 78.71% of electricity is generated from oil, contributing 99.01% of the island’s carbon emissions. In contrast, 20.25% comes from photovoltaics, 1.01% from biomass and a mere 0.03% from wind energy.

Cyprus hit a record electricity demand of 1,290 megawatts on Monday, according to Roger Tapakis, deputy spokesperson of the Cyprus Transmission System Operator (TSO). He noted that 42% of this demand was met by renewable energy sources (solar, wind, and biomass).