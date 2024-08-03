Electricity generation from renewables hits record levels in June, but share of natural gas rises

Greece’s power grid is getting greener fast, but, at the same time, is still clinging to the old fossil fuels, data show.

Indeed, the share of natural gas in power generation is still increasing.

In the first half of 2024, renewable energy sources, which include hydroelectric power, reached a record 52.9% share in power generation. This means that, for the first time, the contribution of renewables exceeded that of all fossil fuel sources (lignite, or brown coal, natural gas and oil).

Electricity production from renewables in the first half of the year rose 24.2% and, in June, a monthly record of 2,252 gigawatt-hours (Gwh) was set.

But the use of natural gas rose even faster in the same period (36.9%) and the share of gas in electricity production was 34.3%, a number not seen in the last decade.

According to The Green Tank, an independent environmental think tank, the share of natural gas could have been reduced if 494 GWh of electricity had not been rejected for inclusion in the power grid by its manager, the Independent Power Transmission Operator (also known by its Greek acronym ADMIE).

Total electricity production from renewables – hydroelectrical power not included – reached 12,306 GWh in the first half, followed by natural gas (9,148 GWh), hydroelectric power (1,810 GWh), oil (1,564 GWh), and lignite (1,498 GWh).

Notably, hydroelectric power was in third place for only the second time – the first was in 2021 – and lignite dropped to fifth place for the first time ever.

Oil is chiefly used on islands that are not yet connected to the national power grid.

Also significant was the fact that imports of electricity through power grid connections were negligible (342 GWh). The next lowest amount over six months, in 2021, was 2,188 GWh.

Total carbon dioxide emissions fell 2.6%, to 6.74 million tons.