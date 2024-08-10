ENERGY

Dependence on Russian natural gas growing fast, as LNG imports tank

Imports of natural gas from Russia reached an all-time high energy equivalent of 3.69 terawatt-hours in July, at the expense of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which was supposed to lessen our dependence on Russian gas.

The imports, through the TurkStream pipeline, accounted for about 59% of total gas imports. The flow of LNG, 1.21 Twh, was less than half that of July 2023 (2.51 Twh) and accounted for 19.3% of total gas imports.

In the first seven months of 2024, Russian gas accounted for 51.7% of all imports, compared to 14.2% in the same period last year.

