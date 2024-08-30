ENERGY

Electricity subsidy may continue in September, minister announces

The government may continue to pay subsidies on electricity bills in September, Environment and Energy Minister Theodoros Skylakakis has announced.

Speaking to Real FM, Skylakakis said there are resources from taxation for the subsidy, which will be paid unless prices go down.

The government is adopting a wait-and-see attitude until the final prices are announced by the providers, he said.

The minister said he expected a de-escalation of prices in Autumn due to the normal decrease in demand and also due to the increase of the share of new renewable sources.

Providers are expected to announce the new tariffs for September by Sunday at the latest.

