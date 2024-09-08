Power deficit for islands off the grid

In the case of the island of Rhodes, there has been a power deficit from this year and it will keep increasing until 2028. For 2024 it is proposed that the deficit be covered by the power lease of 24 megawatts and in 2025 by the supply of an additional 12 megawatts.

Greece’s islands that are not connected to the national grid will require additional production capacity in the period 2024-2030, according to network operator DEDDIE’s estimates in the new seven-year development program put out for public consultation by the energy regulator (RAAEY).

The need for additional energy is identified in the summer months when demand increases due to tourism, and DEDDIE, taking into account the planned retirement of old conventional PPC units, is proposing to cover it by adding power generating pairs.

In the case of Rhodes, there has been a power deficit from this year and it will keep increasing until 2028. For 2024 it is proposed that the deficit be covered by the power lease of 24 megawatts and in 2025 by the supply of an additional 12 MW.

For the year 2026, the shortfall is estimated at 21.51 MW and it is proposed to lease 22 MW of power for the July-August period, while for 2027 and 2028 additional power of 9 MW will be required.

The Kos-Kalymnos electrical system will face power sufficiency problems from 2027. It is proposed that the deficits be covered by power leasing of the order of 3 MW and 8 MW respectively, for the July-August period.

In the case of Lesvos, the power deficit is identified from this year onward. For 2024 it is proposed that the shortfall be covered by additional capacity of 22.7 MW. The deficits for the years 2026-2029 are 2.7 MW, 5.7 MW, 8.7 MW and 11.7 MW, and to cover them, the lease of power generators of 3 MW, 6 MW, 9 MW and 12 MW respectively for July-August is proposed.

On Santorini, a power deficit is seen until 2025; to cover it in 2024 a power lease of 34 MW is proposed and for 2025 a power lease of 22 MW.

On Limnos, a power deficit will appear from 2025, to be covered by power leasing as well as the relocation of units from Milos that will be released with the completion of the D phase of the Cyclades interconnection.