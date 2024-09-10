ENERGY CYPRUS

Crucial day in Nicosia on power link

[File photo]

Cyprus’ political leadership is poised to make pivotal energy decisions in a meeting at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday. The gathering is expected to address and resolve several critical issues regarding Cyprus’ electrical interconnection with European grids via Greece.

The meeting will be attended by President Nikos Christodoulides, Energy Minister George Papanastasiou, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos, Deputy Minister to the President Irene Piki, and Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority and Legal Servicerepresentatives. Greek officials include Environment and Energy Minister Thodoros Skylakakis, ADMIE CEO Manousos Manousakis, and members of the Greek Energy Regulatory Authority. A representative from the European Commission, which is funding the 657-million-euro project, and cable constructor Nexans will also be present.

The central issue is the proposed interconnection project, which aims to alleviate Cyprus’ energy isolation, a concern for the EU’s last member-state without direct linkage to European electricity grids. A successful outcome could end supply worries, balance Cyprus’ high power tariffs with European rates, and reduce reliance on polluting fuel oil. 

