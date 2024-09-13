ENERGY INTERCONNECTION

Nicosia nears linkup deal with Athens

Nicosia nears linkup deal with Athens
APOSTOLIS TOMARAS

Discussions among the parties involved in the Crete-Cyprus electricity interconnection project appear to be advancing following a recent meeting led by the president of Cyprus. The focus is on addressing concerns raised by the Cypriot side to finalize the agreement.

The Greek side sent the final text of the agreement to Nicosia on Wednesday night, and the Cypriot response is awaited. Sources suggest that if everything proceeds as expected, the agreement could be officially announced on Friday. This would enable the Cypriot cabinet to make a political decision, with the Cypriot energy regulator (RAEK) then addressing the remaining regulatory issues.

Cypriot Energy Minister George Papanastasiou has also emphasized the project’s priority for Israel, noting its potential to enhance regional energy security.

Key issues include addressing geopolitical risks and recovering the 125-million-euro project cost over five years. Nicosia is reportedly committed to a €100 million equity stake in the Great Sea Interconnector, with the rest yet to be negotiated. In return, the Greek side will shoulder 50% of the geopolitical risk, rather than the previously agreed 37% for Greece and 63% for Cyprus.

Cyprus Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Progress elusive in talks on Crete-Cyprus power link
INTERCONNECTION

Progress elusive in talks on Crete-Cyprus power link

Crucial day in Nicosia on power link
CYPRUS

Crucial day in Nicosia on power link

Chevron’s plan for Aphrodite
CYPRUS

Chevron’s plan for Aphrodite

Crucial week for power linkup
ENERGY

Crucial week for power linkup

Initial agreement reached for interconnector 
ENERGY

Initial agreement reached for interconnector 

Chevron-led group to update offshore gas plan as Cyprus sets deadline
ENERGY

Chevron-led group to update offshore gas plan as Cyprus sets deadline