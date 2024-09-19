ENERGY INTERCONNECTION

Key day for Cyprus linkup

Key day for Cyprus linkup
[Associated Press]

Thursday morning’s summit meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides will be taking place in a climate of dissatisfaction and disappointment caused in Athens by the “fine print” of the decision of the Cyprus cabinet on the course of the electricity interconnection between Crete and Cyprus.

Athens is coming to Thursday’s summit in a last-ditch effort to save the project, setting as a red line a definitive agreement the existence of a regulatory framework to ensure its sustainability and Cyprus’ participation in the Great Sea Interconnector equity capital with €100 million – issues pre-agreed from the beginning of the month.

When they received the decision of Cyprus’ cabinet on Tuesday evening, the competent Greek authorities were surprised to find that the decision on the equity participation of the Republic of Cyprus in the project won’t happen until December 1, 2024, which, as it notes, will be received after the evaluation of the cost-benefit study by the European Investment Bank. 

For Athens, this means that Cyprus is still questioning the utility of the project, so the Greek side made it clear on Wednesday that it is not prepared to keep putting money into a project that is not acceptable by both sides.

Cyprus Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Guarded optimism for Cyprus cable link
ENERGY

Guarded optimism for Cyprus cable link

Cyprus approves electricity cable to link its power grid with Greece’s
ENERGY

Cyprus approves electricity cable to link its power grid with Greece’s

Cyprus backs multi-billion electric cable link from Europe to Mideast
ENERGY

Cyprus backs multi-billion electric cable link from Europe to Mideast

Thursday to be crucial for power linkup
INTERCONNECTION

Thursday to be crucial for power linkup

Mitsotakis and Christodoulides to meet in Athens for linkup deal
ENERGY

Mitsotakis and Christodoulides to meet in Athens for linkup deal

Nicosia nears linkup deal with Athens
INTERCONNECTION

Nicosia nears linkup deal with Athens