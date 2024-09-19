Nicosia and Chevron in gas field talks

The Republic of Cyprus and Chevron have agreed to hold discussions over the next four months in order to seek an amicable solution that ensures the development of the Aphrodite gas field without further delays.

A joint press release by the Ministry of Energy and Chevron says that George Papanastasiou, minister of energy, commerce and industry of the Republic of Cyprus, and Frank Cassulo, Chevron vice president of international exploration and production, held constructive meetings this week in Nicosia regarding the Aphrodite project.

“I am pleased to announce that the Republic of Cyprus and Chevron have agreed to hold discussions over the next four months in order to seek an amicable solution that ensures the development of the Aphrodite field without further delays,” the minister said. He added that “our government is focused on advancing projects that benefit the country while the rights of the republic remain of primary importance.”

Cassulo said that “we appreciate the productive engagements with the Cyprus government and look forward to advancing the development of the Aphrodite field. This agreement reflects our belief that it takes all stakeholders to align around a common goal and path forward.”