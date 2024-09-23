ENERGY

Nine EU states around Mediterranean eye cooperation on renewables

Nine EU states around Mediterranean eye cooperation on renewables
[File photo.]

Energy officials from nine EU member states in the Mediterranean said on Monday they wanted to turn the region into a renewable energy hub and would pursue ways to facilitate cross-border projects.

Representatives of the MED9 group – Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia, and Spain – said they planned to conduct assessments of specific opportunities and challenges focused on turning the region into a green energy hub.

“We invite the European Commission to collaborate closely with us in undertaking this assessment, subject to resources availability,” energy ministers or their representatives said in a joint statement after meeting in Larnaca in Cyprus.

Cyprus and Greece on Saturday said they had agreed to cooperate on the creation of a subsea electricity cable linking continental Europe to Cyprus, easing the energy isolation of the island which still generates electricity primarily from carbon-belching heavy fuel oil. [Reuters]

EU Energy Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Initial agreement reached for interconnector 
ENERGY

Initial agreement reached for interconnector 

Greece-Cyprus linkup clears hurdles, as framework is signed
INTERCONNECTION

Greece-Cyprus linkup clears hurdles, as framework is signed

Nicosia and Chevron in gas field talks
CYPRUS

Nicosia and Chevron in gas field talks

Key day for Cyprus linkup
INTERCONNECTION

Key day for Cyprus linkup

Guarded optimism for Cyprus cable link
ENERGY

Guarded optimism for Cyprus cable link

Cyprus approves electricity cable to link its power grid with Greece’s
ENERGY

Cyprus approves electricity cable to link its power grid with Greece’s