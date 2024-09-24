ENERGY BUSINESS

Macron expresses interest in Crete-Cyprus interconnector

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed interest in the Great Sea Interconnector, the power link between Crete and Cyprus, at his telephone call with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, on Saturday.

The issue will be discussed at the tripartite meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in New York. Macron’s interest in the project focuses on the participation of French company Meridiam, with which contractor ADMIE signed a memorandum of understanding in June.

Macron also inquired about the interests of Nexans and the 1.4-billion-euro contract for the installation of the underwater cable.

