UAE’s TAQA to invest in power linkup

A delegation from the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned TAQA, led by CEO Afif Saif Al Yafei, reaffirmed its interest in participating in the GSI Cyprus-Greece electricity interconnection project, during a meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in New York on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to a statement by Cyprus’ government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the meeting with the delegation from the Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company follows Christodoulides’ visit to the UAE on September 9 and a meeting with his opposite number, where, among other things, it was agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including energy.

He also noted that in December 2023, TAQA had signed a memorandum of understanding with Cyprus and Greece’s power transmission operator ADMIE, while there have been several meetings of the committee set up specifically to explore the company’s participation in the project.

According to Letymbiotis, ways of expanding and accelerating the cooperation between Cyprus and the company were discussed in New York on Tuesday.