ENERGY

Solar park sprawl raising concerns in Thessaly

Solar park sprawl raising concerns in Thessaly
File photo.

The agricultural landscape in the Thessaly Plain in central Greece has come under pressure from solar energy projects encroaching on productive farmland.

Regional Governor Nikos Kouretas has criticized the rapid expansion of solar farms, which reportedly occupy productive fields that yield around 40 euros per 1,000 square meters (a ‘stremma’ in Greek). These areas are being leased to solar companies for approximately 200 euros per stremma over 20 years.

Authorities have also uncovered troubling evidence of unauthorized solar permit approvals on high-yield agricultural land, with 12 specific cases identified where positive assessments were issued in 2021. The governor has called for judicial intervention, anticipating more cases to surface.

Current solar installations cover 38,000 stremmas, while approved projects could impact up to 374,000 stremmas – over 8% of Thessaly’s arable land. 

Energy Agriculture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Where power bill money goes
ELECTRICITY

Where power bill money goes

Incentives for greater use of heat pumps
FINANCE

Incentives for greater use of heat pumps

Egypt sending message with plot prospecting
ENERGY

Egypt sending message with plot prospecting

October power rates to drop as heat eases
ELECTRICITY

October power rates to drop as heat eases

PPC expands RES portfolio with acquisitions from Copelouzos and Samaras
BUSINESS

PPC expands RES portfolio with acquisitions from Copelouzos and Samaras

UAE’s TAQA to invest in power linkup
CYPRUS

UAE’s TAQA to invest in power linkup