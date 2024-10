A logo of TotalEnergies is seen at an electric vehicle fueling station in the La Defense business district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, February 8, 2023. [Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters]

Bulgargaz, the Bulgarian state-owned natural gas distribution company, has said that French oil major TotalEnergies ranked first in a tender offer to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) in November and December to the Alexandroupoli terminal in Greece.

The tender is for the supply of one cargo each month of 1,000 gigawatt hours (GWh), according to a press release from the company.