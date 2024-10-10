Second phase of hydrocarbon surveys off Crete begins

Drills. Helleniq Energy, ExxonMobil and Energean are about to decide whether to conduct exploratory drilling off Crete, in the Ionian Sea and near Ioannina. Transocean drills are also warming, with two drilling rigs of the Swiss firm (which has acquired Ocean Rig of Giorgos Economou) stationed at Astakos and another three near Corinth for maintenance.

Greece’s Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company (HEREMA) announced on Thursday the successful completion of the first phase of hydrocarbon surveys by ExxonMobil and HellenIQ Energy southwest of Crete and the consortium’s request to begin the second phase, which will determine whether drilling will be carried out.

The first phase included, among other things, the acquisition and processing of 3,250 kilometers’ worth of 2D seismic data and a geochemical survey. The initial phase of the marine geophysical surveys, completed in March 2023, was carried out by PGS (now merged with the TGS company), on behalf of ExxonMobil and HellenIQ Energy.

The first phase ended on October 9 and the next phase of the survey officially started on October 10. The second phase will last three years and concerns the minimum completion of the acquisition and processing of 3D seismic data. [AMNA]