ENERGY

Distribution of heating oil begins on Tuesday

Τhe distribution of heating oil will begin on Tuesday, with this year’s starting price set around 1.11 euros per liter, contingent on adverse geopolitical developments.

Speaking to public broadcaster ERT, the president of the Attica Gas Station Owners Association, Maria Zaga, explained that “we won’t even know the price on the eve of the sale, but hypothetically, the starting price is expected to range from 1.10 euros to 1.20 euros per liter.”

“The fluctuations come from the refineries. In Attica and Thessaloniki, regular unleaded gasoline ranges from 1.75 euros to 1.80 euros per liter, while heating oil started at 1.38 euros per liter,” she said, adding that she regularly receives complaints about tampered pumps and adulteration.

Energy Economy

