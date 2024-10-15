Remote island leads the renewable energy charge

Agios Efstratios in the northeastern Aegean is set to become Greece’s first energy-independent island, relying entirely on renewable energy sources. Mayor Konstantinos Sinanis announced the initiative, called “Ai-Stratis – Green Island,” during an interview with ERT.

The island is now in the trial phase of an energy autonomy project, using wind turbines, solar panels, and battery storage to meet all its electricity and heating needs.

The energy is distributed through a medium-voltage grid, and excess heat is stored in central heating systems, providing warmth to local buildings. Sinanis highlighted that, due to the island’s remote location, self-sufficiency is essential.

The system, completed by the Center for Renewable Energy Sources, successfully ran for 2.5 hours on October 5. This marks a significant milestone in Greece’s push for climate neutrality, with similar initiatives planned for other islands.