Power consumers not benefitting from zero cost of RES electricity

For 173 hours from the beginning of the year until September, electricity prices on the wholesale market were almost zero and for 11 hours they were actually below zero, which is attributed to the large penetration of renewable energy sources.

However, the benefit for consumers, who currently pay for the ‘protection’ provided to RES producers by the country’s regulatory framework, was also zero.

The RES producers, in order not to lose money, keep the prices in the hours of oversupply just above zero to be compensated based on the operational support they have achieved for their projects through the auctions in their construction stage.

