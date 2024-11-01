ENERGY

Off-peak power rates

The reduced-rate off-peak electricity tariff is to switch to a winter schedule as of Friday, the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) announced on Thursday.

The price of electricity in Greece has played a significant part in the overshoot of inflation compared to fellow eurozone states: In September power rates grew an average 11.3% year-on-year, while in the eurozone electricity posted a decline of 0.6% on an annual basis.

Under the winter schedule, cheaper rates are charged at 2-8 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. for customers connected to the mainland grid, including interconnected islands, and at 2-8 a.m. and 3.30-5.30 p.m. for customers of the non-interconnected islands.

