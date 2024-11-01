Off-peak power rates
The reduced-rate off-peak electricity tariff is to switch to a winter schedule as of Friday, the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) announced on Thursday.
The reduced-rate off-peak electricity tariff is to switch to a winter schedule as of Friday, the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) announced on Thursday.
Under the winter schedule, cheaper rates are charged at 2-8 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. for customers connected to the mainland grid, including interconnected islands, and at 2-8 a.m. and 3.30-5.30 p.m. for customers of the non-interconnected islands.