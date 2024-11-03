Ministry announces crackdown on ‘reverse power theft’ by RES firms

For 173 hours from the beginning of the year until September, electricity prices on the wholesale market were almost zero and for 11 hours they were actually below zero, which is attributed to the large penetration of renewable energy sources. However, the benefit for consumers, who currently pay for the ‘protection’ provided to RES producers by the country’s regulatory framework, was also zero. The RES producers, in order not to lose money, keep the prices in the hours of oversupply just above zero to be compensated based on the operational support they have achieved for their projects through the auctions in their construction stage.

The Environment and Energy Ministry intends to crack down on renewable energy suppliers who exceed their licensed capacity, committing a form of “reverse power theft” by flooding the system with unwanted electricity, the ministry’s general secretary, Aristotelis Aivaliotis, told the Renewables & Storage Forum last week.

“We have the impression that many producers have added units. We will conduct a very serious study with the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) to identify them. It is not electricity theft but it is theft of another kind,” he said.

He claimed that RES producers were building bigger photovoltaic installations than those they were licensed for, thus gaining more income, while worsening the problem of forced cuts in RES production due to insufficient demand and storage capacity in the grid.