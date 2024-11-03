Ministry announces crackdown on ‘reverse power theft’ by RES firms
The Environment and Energy Ministry intends to crack down on renewable energy suppliers who exceed their licensed capacity, committing a form of “reverse power theft” by flooding the system with unwanted electricity, the ministry’s general secretary, Aristotelis Aivaliotis, told the Renewables & Storage Forum last week.
“We have the impression that many producers have added units. We will conduct a very serious study with the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) to identify them. It is not electricity theft but it is theft of another kind,” he said.
He claimed that RES producers were building bigger photovoltaic installations than those they were licensed for, thus gaining more income, while worsening the problem of forced cuts in RES production due to insufficient demand and storage capacity in the grid.