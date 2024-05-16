Council of State sides with mayors over building bonus

The Council of State (CoS), the country’s highest administrative court, has paved the way for mayors to suspend the enforcement of the bonus heights included in the new building regulation.

The Suspensions Department of the CoS accepted the appeal of the Municipality of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni for its mayor to have the right to order the local town planning authority to suspend the issuing of building permits that include the bonus until the case is decided by the plenary. The decision was seen as a slap in the face to the Environment Ministry, which refused to suspend the specific provisions until the case is finally decided. Several mayors have opposed the bonus, saying it will radically alter the character of their municipality.

On Monday, Athens Mayor Haris Doukas submitted a proposal to the municipal council to “exclude” these bonuses within the limits of the capital.