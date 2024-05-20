Houses that €200,000 can buy

Property buyers wishing to spend 200,000 euros can get only about 80-100 square meters of an old property in specific parts of Athens’ city center and western suburbs.

If they want a house with the same specifications but in the northern or southern suburbs, they must settle for at least one bedroom less, as this amount is not enough to acquire a property larger than 80 sq.m., but for about 45-75 sq.m., depending on the area.

For example, in the southern suburbs, where prices have skyrocketed in recent years, €200,000 is now considered an insufficient amount. Based on the transactions carried out in 2023, through the network of RE/MAX real estate offices, one can acquire a 47 sq.m. apartment in Glyfada or 66 sq.m. in Elliniko or even 79 sq.m. to Alimos.

Accordingly, in the northern suburbs, €200,000 is enough for 70 sq.m. in Vrilissia or 74 sq.m. in Halandri and 81 sq.m. in Maroussi. In contrast, in the center of Athens one can acquire almost 90 sq.m., while depending on the district it can far exceed 100 sq.m.

For example, in Kypseli one can buy a 125 sq.m. apartment, in Ampelokipi 108 sq.m., in Exarchia 106 sq.m. and in Patissia 155 sq.m. The same applies to the districts of the western suburbs.