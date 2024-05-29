REAL ESTATE

PM hints at rental day cap for Airbnb properties

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has indicated potential measures to tighten regulations on short-term rentals, including considering a cap on rental days.

“We have already enforced restrictions and requirements for those using Airbnb for commercial purposes. Additionally, we will discuss the appropriate duration for short-term rental of properties,” Mitsotakis said during an interview with Action24 channel on Wednesday.

The explosive growth of Airbnb rentals has reduced the availability of homes for stable long-term leases, exacerbating rental and property price hikes. On Sunday, the government announced plans to consider tax incentives favoring long-term rentals and stricter penalties for non-compliance. These changes are slated for implementation in the fall. Data collected this summer tourist season will assess the impact of the January 1 regulations, which have classified multiple property rentals as a business activity, requiring appropriate taxes and VAT.

During Wednesday’s interview, the prime minister also addressed efforts to obtain additional resources to expand the “My Home” program, offering low-interest loans for young individuals and couples.

He mentioned that further details will be disclosed at the upcoming Thessaloniki International Fair in September.

Property Tourism

