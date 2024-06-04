REAL ESTATE GREEK ECONOMY

Home buyers stuck in a rut

Home buyers stuck in a rut
House buyers face soaring market prices and persistently high mortgage interest rates.

Most aspiring Greek homeowners are finding it increasingly difficult to find a property they can afford. The biggest obstacle they must overcome is not so much the increase in mortgage interest rates as the sharp spike in sales prices.

That also means a large increase in buyers’ participation, negatively affecting demand that has already started to lead to a decrease in transactions, market sources report.

According to the latest data from the Bank of Greece, nationwide average annual growth in 2023 amounted to 13.8% compared to an increase of 11.9% in 2022. The prices of old apartments increased by 14.5%, compared to an increase of 11.6% in 2022, while newly built apartments saw an average annual increase of 12.7%, compared to an increase of 12.5% ​​in 2022. Accordingly, in the first quarter of 2024 the average annual price increase amounted to 10.4%.

Notably, from the beginning of 2017 until the first quarter of this year, the increase in house prices nationwide came to 66%, while in Attica the increase in prices was even greater, amounting to 85%.

Therefore, interested buyers find that the present situation is particularly difficult for the acquisition of a residence, even if they meet the requirements for a mortgage.

Property Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Day limit for short-term rentals
PROPERTY

Day limit for short-term rentals

Encroached land settlement
PROPERTY

Encroached land settlement

PM hints at rental day cap for Airbnb properties
REAL ESTATE

PM hints at rental day cap for Airbnb properties

Relative slowdown in rise of apartment rates in Q1
PROPERTY

Relative slowdown in rise of apartment rates in Q1

Property sales up 34% in 2023
REAL ESTATE

Property sales up 34% in 2023

How state realty will be sold
FINANCE

How state realty will be sold