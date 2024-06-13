State land up for sale to trespassers

Within the summer, the National Economy and Finance Ministry is expected to launch a platform for the submission of applications regarding the acquisition of encroached state land, after the new regulations that have been passed. This means that those who meet the conditions will be able to start the procedures by submitting the relevant supporting documents and paying the relevant fee.

According to estimates by ministry officials, based on calculations, about 50,000 citizens can submit a buyout application, while it is possible that more applications will emerge as the state’s real estate is not registered in its entirety.

The purchase price of encroached properties is defined as the taxable price (known as the “objective value”) on which a series of discounts are applied that can even reach 80%. Encroached public land may have houses constructed on it, or even apartment buildings, factories, warehouses, farm properties, workshops and buildings for any commercial use that are either owned or leased to third parties.

After the submission of applications, and if they are approved by the competent committee, certificates of acceptance will be sent to applicants.