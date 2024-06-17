Measures have not stemmed growth of short-term rental supply

The number of short-term rental accommodation units has grown in most areas of Attica, as the arrival of summer has brought new properties to digital platforms, despite the government measures taken at end-2023

They concerned the inclusion of short-term rental accommodation under a VAT regime of 13% for those who operate three or more properties who are also required to formally start a business.

However, as shown by research company AirDNA data, this year is set to mark a significant increase in supply. For example, in the center of Athens the number of accommodation units reached 12,576 in May, up 21.3% from 2023.