Mykonos tops island home prices

The Cyclades dominate the list of the most expensive holiday homes for sale, as the high demand and strong tourism interest of recent years have brought the asking prices to a level that surpasses the majority of parts of Attica.

According to an analysis published on Wednesday by Spitogatos Insights, on the Spitogatos online classifieds network, Mykonos is at the top of the list, with the asking price approaching 7,000 euros per square meter (at €6,936/sq.m.), while Antiparos follows with €5,319/sq.m.

In third place is Hydra in the Saronic Gulf, where the average asking price is €5,000/sq.m., followed by Paros (€4,559/sq.m.), Santorini (€4,153/sq.m.), Folegandros (€4,028/sq.m.) and Kythnos (€4,000/sq.m.), while the next destination outside the Cyclades is only in eighth place: That would be Spetses, also in the Saronic Gulf, where the average asking price reaches €3,800/sq.m.

Completing the top 10 is Patmos, with its average rate at €3,775/sq.m., and Naxos with €3,642/sq.m.

On the contrary, the lowest asking price is found on Samos, at just €867/sq.m.

Property

