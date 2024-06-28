REAL ESTATE PROPERTY

Why luxury pads are so attractive now

Why luxury pads are so attractive now

With sale prices starting from 350,000 euros and even exceeding €14 million, the luxury housing market in Greece is going through its best period since the outbreak of the financial crisis 14 years ago.

The fact that the crisis settled in Greece in the 2010s, at a time when in other European countries the sale prices of luxury homes continued to move upward, has given the Greek market a significant competitive advantage.

In particular, as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices reported in its recent report on the European luxury housing market, in 2022 the average increase in property prices in Greece was around 12%, while in 2023 the increase was 13%, but this does not seem to affect buyers, who still rate Greece highly, and this is predicted to continue.

According to Kyriakos Xydis, managing director of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Athens Properties, “the Greek real estate market was largely undervalued for many years, but in the last three to four years it has become a pole of attraction for investors, which has pushed real estate prices up.” Most buyers come from Israel, Turkey, Bulgaria, the UK, France and the Netherlands.

 

Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hatzidakis promises ‘social exchange’ housing program by year’s end
REAL ESTATE

Hatzidakis promises ‘social exchange’ housing program by year’s end

Shift in homeownership trends in Cyprus
CYPRIOT ECONOMY

Shift in homeownership trends in Cyprus

Social housing plans proceed
FINANCE

Social housing plans proceed

Short-term rentals still rising
PROPERTY

Short-term rentals still rising

Opportunities and pitfalls in property auctions
PROPERTY

Opportunities and pitfalls in property auctions

Investment in houses shrinks
REAL ESTATE

Investment in houses shrinks