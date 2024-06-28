Hatzidakis promises ‘social exchange’ housing program by year’s end

The first tender that will allow private companies to use state-owned real estate for construction in exchange for building social housing alongside commercial properties, will take place before the end of the year, Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis has said.

Addressing the “Real estate and the Greek economy: new roads, prospects and opportunities” conference in Athens, he also outlined government policies for increasing the stock of affordable housing, welcoming figures showing an increase in construction.

Hatzidakis said that talks were underway with the European Commission for continuing the “My Home” low-interest housing loans for young couples, while the ministry was re-examining the incentives for the “Renovate-Rent” program that has not had the expected results.

He said the margins for further reducing property tax were limited, while he repeated that action to use state property had been delayed. [AMNA]