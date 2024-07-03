Emblematic University of Athens properties to be developed

The University of Athens is about to put forward for utilization three emblematic and historic properties in its portfolio in the near future.

These are two buildings in the center of Athens and another in Piraeus, for which it is estimated that there will be significant investment interest thanks to their location and character, as well as due to their historical significance.

The UoA property at the junction of Panepistimiou and Santaroza streets, a building enclosed by Patission, Satovriandou and Dorou streets to the northwest of the center, as well as a two-story building on Akti Miaouli in Piraeus, are headed for utilization.