REAL ESTATE PROPERTY

Emblematic University of Athens properties to be developed

Emblematic University of Athens properties to be developed

The University of Athens is about to put forward for utilization three emblematic and historic properties in its portfolio in the near future.

These are two buildings in the center of Athens and another in Piraeus, for which it is estimated that there will be significant investment interest thanks to their location and character, as well as due to their historical significance.

The UoA property at the junction of Panepistimiou and Santaroza streets, a building enclosed by Patission, Satovriandou and Dorou streets to the northwest of the center, as well as a two-story building on Akti Miaouli in Piraeus, are headed for utilization.

Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Piraeus continues to lead realty rate rise
PROPERTY

Piraeus continues to lead realty rate rise

Plans for higher short-term rental income tax and cap on days
PROPERTY TAXATION

Plans for higher short-term rental income tax and cap on days

Why luxury pads are so attractive now
PROPERTY

Why luxury pads are so attractive now

Hatzidakis promises ‘social exchange’ housing program by year’s end
REAL ESTATE

Hatzidakis promises ‘social exchange’ housing program by year’s end

Shift in homeownership trends in Cyprus
CYPRIOT ECONOMY

Shift in homeownership trends in Cyprus

Social housing plans proceed
FINANCE

Social housing plans proceed