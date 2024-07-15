Northern suburbs regain upper hand in luxury property market

Sales prices for luxury homes in Athens’ northern suburbs are rising faster than in the so-called Athenian Riviera, as the market seeks a new balance after a long period of high growth, both with new constructions and many sales, and of course rate hikes.

New office buildings on Kifissias Avenue bring together a large number of workers and executives, stimulating the housing market.

In the more expensive areas, such as Ekali and Kifissia, prices reach up to 10,000 euros per square meter.

They are led by detached houses and maisonettes from the 1980s, such as the Kifissia mansion pictured above, covering ​​1,280 sq.m. on a plot of 4,000-sq.m., on sale for €12 million.