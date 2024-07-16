REAL ESTATE PROPERTY

Interest in property remains strong among Greeks

Demand for housing remains strong in Greece, despite the soaring of prices in the last five years.

According to the second barometer of the real estate market carried out by the University of Macedonia Research Institute on behalf of the investment blog iliaspapageorgiadis.com of Ilias Papageorgiadis, head of the More Group business group, the participants responded by a percentage of 28% that they consider themselves a potential buyer of real estate, compared to only 9% who answered that they are real estate sellers.

An additional 51% responded that they are generally interested in purchasing real estate.

Property

