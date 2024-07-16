Athens wins case against tall buildings

The Council of State (Cos) on Tuesday put the brakes on new construction licenses for central Athens seeking to exploit the extra square meterage/height bonus granted under the new Building Code, following a challenge by the municipal authority.

With this verdict – which follows similar rulings for the Athens suburbs of Kifissia and Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni – the country’s constitutional court reverses a decision by the Attica Decentralized Administration, which had given the bonus the green light. It argues that municipal authorities have the right to prevent buildings that are larger than stipulated by their area’s zoning rules.

More local authorities are expected to follow suit in the coming months.