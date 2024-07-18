REAL ESTATE RESIDENTIAL PRICES

Realty rates vary considerably across Greece

Realty rates vary considerably across Greece

Houses in Kastoria, the cheapest city in the country for buying a property, are sold at a quarter of the price of a residence in the center of Athens.

A comparison of the asking prices in different parts of the country clearly demonstrates that hikes have mainly affected the two large urban centers and popular tourist destinations, and much less other cities, especially in northern Greece, where it is still very easy to acquire a residence at a cost below 1,000 euros per square meter.

In Kastoria town the average asking price in April-June fell by 3.3% to just €566/sq.m., while according to the relevant data of the SPI price index of Spitogatos, in the center of Athens, in the same period, the average price reached €2,120/sq.m., marking an annual increase of 12.4%. Therefore, in order to acquire 100 sq.m. in Kastoria one needs €56,500 on average, while in Athens with the same money one buys about one bedroom, as €212,000 are required in total.

Low prices are also observed in many more cities and towns, such as Kozani (€650/sq.m.), Karditsa and Florina (€663/sq.m.), Kilkis (€687/sq.m.), Grevena (€688/sq.m.) and Drama (€714/sq.m.).

Property

