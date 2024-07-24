Lamda Development to get bank funding for new malls

Lamda Development will finance the cost of developing its two malls at the Ellinikon project through bank credit.

The Athens-listed company finds itself in the final stage of negotiations for the signing a new loan agreement amounting to 670 million euros, through which it will cover all funding needs for the construction of both the Riviera Galleria and the Ellinikon Mall.

In a recent analysis Axia Research showed that the total cost is expected to exceed €900 million, including the cost of the land and the side infrastructure projects.

The loans will overcome the problem arising from the postponement of the listing of Lamda’s malls company.