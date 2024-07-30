Housing market shows signs of slowdown

The course of the housing market across the country showed signs of slowing down in the second quarter of the year.

According to data from the Register of Transfer Values at the General Secretariat of Information Systems of the Ministry of Finance, there has been a decrease in the number of transactions in the residential market (houses and apartments) by 21.2% compared to last year, while a decrease of 14.1% is also noted based on the value of the transactions.

According to industry executives, this development is mainly due to the completion of the ‘My Home’ program, while others argue that prices are simply too high for most Greek buyers.