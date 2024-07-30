REAL ESTATE PROPERTY

Housing market shows signs of slowdown

Housing market shows signs of slowdown

The course of the housing market across the country showed signs of slowing down in the second quarter of the year.

According to data from the Register of Transfer Values at the General Secretariat of Information Systems of the Ministry of Finance, there has been a decrease in the number of transactions in the residential market (houses and apartments) by 21.2% compared to last year, while a decrease of 14.1% is also noted based on the value of the transactions.

According to industry executives, this development is mainly due to the completion of the ‘My Home’ program, while others argue that prices are simply too high for most Greek buyers.

Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Rising rents challenge students as university admission results approach
REAL ESTATE

Rising rents challenge students as university admission results approach

Road opens for house sales
PROPERTY

Road opens for house sales

Lamda sells five more plots at Elliniko
BUSINESS

Lamda sells five more plots at Elliniko

Is Golden Visa losing shine?
PROPERTY

Is Golden Visa losing shine?

Residential price growth slows in Cyprus
PROPERTY

Residential price growth slows in Cyprus

Cyclades rates at decade high
PROPERTY

Cyclades rates at decade high