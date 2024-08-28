Make more houses available for subsidized loans, professionals demand

Real estate market professionals say that, to succeed, the second round of mortgage subsidies should significantly raise the value of homes eligible for subsidized rates. This would widen the pool of available properties, they say.

In the first round of subsidies, the upper house value limit was €200,000 and the upper limit for subsidized housing loans was €150,000. Although details of the €2 billion in funding coming from the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Fund have yet to be ironed out, it appears that the loan ceiling will be raised to €200,000.