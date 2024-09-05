AI app enlisted to review contracts for land registry

An artificial intelligence application that will reduce the time required for the legal review of contracts submitted to the land registry was presented on Wednesday by the minister of digital governance.

The application, which is currently being piloted, will verify that all the information in a contract is accurate and automatically recommend its approval or rejection.

The head of each land registry office will still, however, have the last say in the matter.

Presenting the application, Minister of Digital Governance Dimitris Papastergiou and his deputy, Kostas Kyranakis, said the application can read a contract filed in the land registry and recognize the type of transaction (e.g. property purchase) and the data required, apply automatic completeness checks such as updates and ENFIA statements, and generate automatic suggestions to the supervisor.