Over 800 million euros spent on purchasing commercial property in January-June

Transactions exceeding 800 million euros were carried out during the first half of this year in the commercial real estate market (offices, shops, logistics and hotels), according to relevant estimates of the real estate services company CW Proprius.

This activity has increased by approximately 15% compared to the corresponding period last year, as expectations for the Greek real estate market remained positive this year thanks also to the high demand from users for high-quality spaces.

Office buildings and hotels absorbed 70% of the total transaction volume, according to Nicky Simbouras, head of CW Proprius.