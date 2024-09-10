REAL ESTATE

Building height bonus rules mired in confusion

Building height bonus rules mired in confusion

Confusion still reigns supreme regarding the regulations on bonuses in the height and square meterage of buildings.

Despite the limits on these bonuses set in May by the Environment Ministry, which considered the case closed, in most municipalities the permits that have already been issued under the previous regime are being implemented normally. And in the few municipalities in which the mayors themselves intervened and prevented the town planners from issuing such permits, citizens and associations are still filing appeals against the implementation of building permits.

The Council of State Plenary will adjudicate the case on October 11 after its referral by the 5th Section of the Council of State, which concluded that bonuses are unconstitutional. However, the Environment Ministry will not issue a general suspension of construction to stop the use of permits with bonuses until the final judgment is issued.

