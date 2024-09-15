Freight centers mushrooming

The projects will add hundreds of thousands of square meters in new infrastructure and are expected to support Greece’s transformation into an international transit hub for the wider region, serving as a receiver of products and cargo destined for European markets.

Total investments in five freight centers – three in Attica and two in Thessaloniki – estimated to approach or even exceed 1 billion euros are to be implemented.

These are projects that will add hundreds of thousands of square meters in new infrastructure and are expected to support the transformation of the country into an international transit hub for the wider region of the East Mediterranean, serving as a receiver of products and cargo destined for European markets.

A few days ago, after many years of effort, the tender was announced for the conversion of the former Gonou military camp in western Thessaloniki into a freight center for combined transport. The exact use and operation of the 670,000 sq.m. property will be determined at a later stage, in the context of a competitive dialogue that will take place with the groups that express an interest by October 15.

A still ongoing tender concerns the utilization of an area of 437,000 sq.m. in the Spilies location at Fyli, northwestern Attica, for the creation of a business park. The aim is to move all the transport companies and agencies that currently operate in the area of Elaionas to it. Such an investment, which is estimated to require approximately 32 million euros, since it will mainly concern the development of the required networks and infrastructure, is predicted to have multiple benefits because it will free up important land at Elaionas, reduce the traffic burden on Kifissou Avenue from trucks, and upgrade the region of Western Attica through the economic development that will be created.

A €300 million investment is planned to turn the 291,000 sq.m. site purchased from Hellenic Steel into a logistics park with total infrastructure of 133,390 sq.m. At the same time, there are plans for a 28,000 sq.m. multi-purpose building, which will include offices, warehouses, a small hotel and dining areas. It will be one of the largest malls in the country.

Another shopping center investment is planned on the former property of Balkan Export in Thessaloniki, which has been acquired by Dimand Real Estate.