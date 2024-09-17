REAL ESTATE PROPERTY

Concern about housing program’s second cycle

Market experts are warning of new house price increases amounting to 10-15% due to the second cycle of the ‘My Home’ program.

The reason is the non-broadening of the criteria, which will repeat, to a large extent, the distortion caused by the first cycle of the program, when due to the sharp increase in demand – mainly in the center of Athens and in the western suburbs – prices recorded a large rise, negating the beneficiaries’ benefit of the near-zero interest rate.

The eligible properties should have a contract value of up to 250,000 euros, have a surface area of ​​up to 150 square meters and have been built up to 2007.

Property Finance

