Downtown most popular for short-term rentals in Athens

The so-called commercial triangle of Athens, which is marked by the squares of Syntagma, Omonia and Monastiraki squares, and includes very popular areas such as Monastiraki, Plaka and Psyrri, and the district of Koukaki are the Greek capital’s most popular neighborhoods for short-term rentals.

According to data processed by AirDNA for Kathimerini, the commercial triangle has 505,965 overnight stays per year, which translate into 165 days per unit, while in Koukaki the overnight stays reach 232,611, which correspond to 148 days.

Most of the accommodation operating in the city center is owned by investors or managed by companies.

Property

