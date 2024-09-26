REAL ESTATE PROPERTY

Property agents suspected of fraud via Golden Visa

Property agents suspected of fraud via Golden Visa

The Anti-Money Laundering Authority is investigating a real estate racket suspected of defrauding investors through the Golden Visa program by collecting downpayments for property purchases without delivering to the buyers.

The case mainly concerns Chinese investors and a number of transactions in the real estate market are being investigated.

According to experts who have been active for years in the field of investment immigration programs, this case is probably connected to a housing development company or companies, dedicated to granting Golden Visas to non-EU investors. It is possible the same asset had been sold multiple times to as many investors.

Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Property sales keep growing
PROPERTY

Property sales keep growing

Downtown most popular for short-term rentals in Athens
PROPERTY

Downtown most popular for short-term rentals in Athens

Empty flats are few and old
PROPERTY

Empty flats are few and old

Jump in demand for new offices
PROPERTY

Jump in demand for new offices

Foreigners buy bigger homes
PROPERTY

Foreigners buy bigger homes

Concern about housing program’s second cycle
PROPERTY

Concern about housing program’s second cycle