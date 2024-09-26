Property agents suspected of fraud via Golden Visa

The Anti-Money Laundering Authority is investigating a real estate racket suspected of defrauding investors through the Golden Visa program by collecting downpayments for property purchases without delivering to the buyers.

The case mainly concerns Chinese investors and a number of transactions in the real estate market are being investigated.

According to experts who have been active for years in the field of investment immigration programs, this case is probably connected to a housing development company or companies, dedicated to granting Golden Visas to non-EU investors. It is possible the same asset had been sold multiple times to as many investors.