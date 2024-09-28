Cyprus lifts permits for some homes

Starting on Wednesday, October 2, Cyprus will eliminate the need for planning permission for low-risk developments, such as the construction of one or two residential units. The decision, announced by Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, aims to streamline the planning application process and ease pressure on local authorities.

Under the new decree, planning permission will be automatically granted based on a checklist that planners must complete. This measure is part of a broader initiative that includes 22 reforms designed to expedite pending applications.

The measure applies to land designated for residential, tourist or mixed-use development within existing Development Plans. Key conditions for exemption from planning permission include: that the development does not interfere with road plans; there are only up to two dwelling units per plot; all relevant zoning and regulatory provisions are upheld; they do not exceed specified height or floor limits, which would require additional approvals; the land must not be in a Special Character Area or subject to conservation orders; and access is not from a national highway or primary road.