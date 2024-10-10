Supreme Court champions Hydra’s timeless architectural charm

The Supreme Court of Greece has ruled that the settlement of the island of Hydra, a protected historical site, cannot undergo building expansions, such as adding a new floor, unless such alterations existed previously and can be documented.

The decision challenges the positions of both the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Environment regarding development in the area.

The case arose from a property owner’s request to add a floor to a small building dating back to the late 18th or early 19th century. While local authorities had initially approved the construction, the Supreme Court annulled the building permit, reinforcing the principle that only reconstructions of existing structures are permissible in this area which is categorized as a monument.

Since the entire Hydra settlement has been under strict protection since 1962, any modifications require authorization from the archaeological service. The court’s ruling underscores the need for preserving Hydra’s unique architectural heritage amid evolving urban regulations.