Council of State to hear case on contentious building height provisions

The Council of State is set to rule on whether key provisions in the new Building Code concerning building heights are legal and constitutional. The hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Several municipalities have already suspended the issuance of building permits until the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, issues its ruling.

The court will examine whether the Building Code’s provisions comply with the Greek Constitution. These provisions offer incentives to increase building height and density in exchange for incorporating environmentally friendly features, such as green spaces and reduced land coverage. Specifically, it will assess:

1. Whether increasing the building density ratio by 10%, 15% or 20% is legal if the developer reduces the land coverage by the same percentage.

2. Whether allowing an increase in building density by 5% or 10% is lawful if the building is upgraded to meet higher energy efficiency standards.

3. Whether increasing the maximum allowable height of a building by one meter is valid if the ground floor is used for parking or if a green roof is added.

4. Whether excluding certain structures, such as mezzanines, attics, green roofs and stairwells, from the building density calculation is constitutional.

Additionally, the court will decide if a strategic environmental assessment should have been conducted before enacting these provisions, as required by European Directive 2001/42/EC.