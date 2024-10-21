REAL ESTATE PROPERTY

What apartment you can buy with €200,000 in the capital

The upcoming new cycle of the “My Home” program is reigniting mobility in the housing market.

Based on the latest data, those wishing to spend 200,000 euros can buy a 47-square meter apartment in Glyfada, 77 sq.m. in Maroussi, 102 sq.m. in Ambelokipi, 87 sq.m. in Nea Smyrni, 110 sq.m. in Kallithea, 100 sq.m. in Exarchia and Piraeus, 125 sq.m. in Kypseli, 130 sq.m. in Peristeri and 148 sq.m. in Patissia.

Of course, these are houses of 30 to 40 years old. In total, 20,000 individuals will benefit from the new housing loan subsidy program.

The selected properties must have a contract value of up to €250,000, be up to 150 sq.m. and have been built by 2007. 

Property

